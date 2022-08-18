Insider Selling: Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) EVP Sells 22,472 Shares of Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

