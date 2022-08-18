Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,128,812 shares in the company, valued at $92,065,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Price Performance

WISH opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 126,092 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 162,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

