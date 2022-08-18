Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells 5,577 Shares of Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IT stock opened at $314.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

