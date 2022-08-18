Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:MA opened at $355.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $343.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.67.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
