Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,356.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,222.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,305.63. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

