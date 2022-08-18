Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total transaction of $3,696,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at $60,838,404.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $743.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $665.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $664.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $754.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 124.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 130,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

