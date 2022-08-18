Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells 33,942 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,964,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,594,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,518,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

