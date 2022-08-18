Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Sells 33,942 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,964,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,594,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,518,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

