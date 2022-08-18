Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IPAR. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $84.30 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

