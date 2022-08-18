Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $1,153,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,507,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,558,009.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,319,800 in the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

