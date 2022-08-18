International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Trading Down 18.3%

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

International Zeolite Stock Down 18.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.95.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

International Zeolite Company Profile

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company also produces and distributes natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products for environment, livestock, and agriculture industries; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

