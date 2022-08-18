inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 101,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

inTEST Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $9.63 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Get inTEST alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 258,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of inTEST by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 825,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 54,418 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About inTEST

Separately, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.