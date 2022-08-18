IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Purchases 748,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 748,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £935,000 ($1,129,772.84).
IQGeo Group Stock Performance
IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.66. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £82.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63.
IQGeo Group Company Profile
