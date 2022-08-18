IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Purchases 748,000 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Max Royde purchased 748,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £935,000 ($1,129,772.84).

IQGeo Group stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.72) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.66. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £82.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.63.

IQGeo Group plc develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility network industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that plans, designs, and supports network lifecycle through construction and maintenance operations; IQGeo Workflow Manager software, which helps to control telecom and utility construction and maintenance activities; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces multiple telecom construction route options for connecting commercial or residential premises.

