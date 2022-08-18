Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a current ratio of 26.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $2,286,499.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,054. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

