iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $95.25 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $95.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.34.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

