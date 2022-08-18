James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in James River Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in James River Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in James River Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $962.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.35.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

James River Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

