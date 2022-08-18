JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 11,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 12,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JDSPY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 131 ($1.58) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

