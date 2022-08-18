Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Niu Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wang now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Niu Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million during the quarter. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at $125,000.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

