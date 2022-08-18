Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwire in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Redwire alerts:

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Redwire had a negative net margin of 92.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%.

Redwire Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Shares of RDW opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. Redwire has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,075,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 475,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 343,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 220,156 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 286,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

(Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.