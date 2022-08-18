Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a report released on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

ROIC stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

