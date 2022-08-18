Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

