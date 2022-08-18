Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $47.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $48.21. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $96.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2022 earnings at $18.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $62.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $27.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $125.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $38.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $153.17 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Booking stock opened at $2,129.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,893.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,127.38.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520 shares of company stock worth $3,177,212. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,581.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 58,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

