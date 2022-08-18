Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

