Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Terran Orbital Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LLAP)

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Terran Orbital in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terran Orbital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Terran Orbital Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $55,943.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,102,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 119,095 shares of company stock worth $592,371 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

