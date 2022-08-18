Joth Ricci Sells 71,125 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

