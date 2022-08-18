Joth Ricci Sells 71,125 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dutch Bros by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.