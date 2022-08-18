K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Clarus Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$66.39 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNT. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.01.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

