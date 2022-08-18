Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stake Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kaman were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Kaman by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Kaman by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kaman by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $963.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kaman

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAMN. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

