KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 968,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KE were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of -1.98.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

