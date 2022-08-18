Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 453,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE KW opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.50%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.