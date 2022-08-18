Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

KFFB opened at $7.71 on Monday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 million, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFFB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

