Kieran Barry Columb Sells 17,958 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total transaction of C$2,147,645.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,829,477.85.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,750.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

L opened at C$124.20 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52-week low of C$83.32 and a 52-week high of C$124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The company has a market cap of C$40.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$112.56.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.78.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

