Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.
NYSE KNSL opened at $283.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.81 and a 12 month high of $285.26.
Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
