Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $2,198,361. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNSL opened at $283.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.81 and a 12 month high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.