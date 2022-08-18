Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group cut Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.42. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.