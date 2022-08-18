KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KNOP opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $585.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $20.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.
