KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KNOP opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $585.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KNOT Offshore Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

