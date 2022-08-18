Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Trading 16.7% Higher

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRYGet Rating)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.15. 23,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 3,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Konecranes from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.00 ($30.61) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Konecranes from €38.00 ($38.78) to €36.00 ($36.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Konecranes Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Konecranes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.1507 dividend. This is a positive change from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

