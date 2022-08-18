Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KYMR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

KYMR stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $141,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

