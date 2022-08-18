L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP James P. Girard Sells 7,500 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $239.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 307,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $732,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

