Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $150.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.76. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $190.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,027,000 after acquiring an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Stories

