Lassonde Industries Inc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report released on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement

About Lassonde Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

