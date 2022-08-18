Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KGI Securities upgraded Li Ning from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.