Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, KGI Securities upgraded Li Ning from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Li Ning Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.
Li Ning Company Profile
Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Ning (LNNGF)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.