Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $145.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LSI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.09.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 254.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 677,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

