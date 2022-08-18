Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 55.14 ($0.67).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.66 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 760.98. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Lloyds Banking Group



Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

