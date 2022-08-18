London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Raised to GBX 8,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($124.46) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,335.71 ($112.80).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,434 ($101.91) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26). The stock has a market cap of £47.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,020.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,723.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,553.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

