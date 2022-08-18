Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 140,243 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 68,295 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 877,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 563,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 467,536 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $422.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 336,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,368 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

