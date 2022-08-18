Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $185,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Paramount Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:PGRE opened at $7.65 on Thursday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 1,550.78%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

