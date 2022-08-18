Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 68.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 81,266 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

CLNE opened at $7.52 on Thursday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

