Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $174,425.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 527,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,629,754.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $85,523.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 329,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,026.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,208 shares of company stock valued at $335,066 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

