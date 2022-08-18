Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $214.12, but opened at $219.90. Lowe’s Companies shares last traded at $216.84, with a volume of 71,869 shares changing hands.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

