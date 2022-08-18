Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

