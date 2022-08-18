Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $118.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.92.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 91,315 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

