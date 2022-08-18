MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $5,588,592.84 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 88,962 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $5,588,592.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,328,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,188,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ MTSI opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
